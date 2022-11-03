HomeArts & Entertainment

Best Fan Reactions: An Attack Ad Leaves "Abbott Elementary" Teachers UPSET

An attack advertisement is made on our favorite elementary school this week. Episode 7 of “Abbott Elementary” aired on ABC last night and fans are ranting about their favorite moments from the show. Check out a roundup of the best fan reactions inside.

On Episode 7 titled “Attack Ad,” the teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. Also, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine’s relationship with Tariq.

Award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. guest stars as Draemond on this week’s episode as the competing charter school, Legendary Schools owner. Jacob takes matters into his own hands inviting Draemond to Abbott to discuss the unappealing commercial. Meanwhile, Barbara realizes he was a former student of hers from her very first class at Abbott.

The commercial came equipped with a catchy jingle to the melody of Tupac’s “California Love” that we can’t get out of our heads. “Legendaryyyy schools…”

Zack Fox returns as Tariq, who is Janine’s lousy ex-boyfriend. Janine’s plan is to get rid of the personal items Tariq left behind like his countless anime figurines. Tariq has other plans to finesse his way back into her bedroom. Gregory tries to forewarn Janine, but she does not respond well at first. It isn’t until Tariq eats half her sandwich and asks her for a ride to their usual date spot, Bahama Breeze, that Janine realizes some things never change.

Fans are reacting most to Tariq’s return, Janine and Gregory’s slow burning relationship, and having to wait two weeks for the next “Abbott Elementary” episode. (Sad Face). Be sure to stream “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out our roundup of best fan reactions below:

Best Fan Reactions: An Attack Ad Leaves “Abbott Elementary” Teachers UPSET  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Janine & Gregory’s Slow Burn

Source:dracaryscunt

2. Tariq v. Gregory Rap Battle?

Source:98WKND

3. Tariq Has 24 Hours To Respond

Source:nanceybprice

4. Like What Is That Really About?

Source:deladamnn

5. They’re So Cute

Source:twoCentsforTv

6. Gregory Knows What He’s Doing

Source:richonnescamino

7. Quinta “Ms. Olay” Brunson

Source:ungodlywests

8. No Shame In His Game

Source:janellelovestv

9. He’s Always A Pleasant, Yet Not So Pleasant Surprise

Source:ksthoughtss

10. Soundcloud Rappers Be Like:

Source:ungodlywests

11. You Deserve

Source:xoraveen

12. The Little Things

Source:fvmeros

13. Us:

Source:SamAmittai

14. No More Broke Boys Janine

Source:ShedainaD

15. Tariq The Jingle Maker

Source:TOMDAYNKSS

16. Tariq’s Return

Source:thestnico

17. Well Played, Gregory

Source:MsBridge_94

18. Loved It

Source:blkwatcher

19. The Irony

Source:xoraveen

20. Could Have Told You That Janine

Source:GoodHumorGrl

21. The Memes Are Endless

Source:laceyheatt

22. The Worst

Source:darlasdudley

23. Don’t Play With Barbara

Source:xarveII

24. Tupac Waiting On His Check To Clear

Source:joshuachenault1
