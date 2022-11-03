Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An attack advertisement is made on our favorite elementary school this week. Episode 7 of “Abbott Elementary” aired on ABC last night and fans are ranting about their favorite moments from the show. Check out a roundup of the best fan reactions inside.

On Episode 7 titled “Attack Ad,” the teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. Also, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine’s relationship with Tariq.

Award-winning actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. guest stars as Draemond on this week’s episode as the competing charter school, Legendary Schools owner. Jacob takes matters into his own hands inviting Draemond to Abbott to discuss the unappealing commercial. Meanwhile, Barbara realizes he was a former student of hers from her very first class at Abbott.

The commercial came equipped with a catchy jingle to the melody of Tupac’s “California Love” that we can’t get out of our heads. “Legendaryyyy schools…”

Zack Fox returns as Tariq, who is Janine’s lousy ex-boyfriend. Janine’s plan is to get rid of the personal items Tariq left behind like his countless anime figurines. Tariq has other plans to finesse his way back into her bedroom. Gregory tries to forewarn Janine, but she does not respond well at first. It isn’t until Tariq eats half her sandwich and asks her for a ride to their usual date spot, Bahama Breeze, that Janine realizes some things never change.

Fans are reacting most to Tariq’s return, Janine and Gregory’s slow burning relationship, and having to wait two weeks for the next “Abbott Elementary” episode. (Sad Face). Be sure to stream “Abbott Elementary” on Hulu.

Check out our roundup of best fan reactions below:

Best Fan Reactions: An Attack Ad Leaves "Abbott Elementary" Teachers UPSET