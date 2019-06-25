If they ask you who you wearing, you better say Ri! Rihanna’s sexy black leather look she wore to the BET Awards is none other than her own design. Ri Ri revealed the tag credits on IG sending fans straight to the Fenty website to see how they can cop the leathery two-piece she wore while introducing Mary J Blige.

That isn’t the only dress Ri Ri’s donned that turned heads. The hot pink mini dress she wore to the Fenty pop up in NYC is also from her collection.

Rihanna's Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty