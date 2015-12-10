Akon , Benard Hopkins , Busta Rhymes
Bet You Didn’t Know These Celebrities Were Muslim

Posted December 10, 2015

1. Iman

Iman

In 2013, renowned supermodel Iman spoke about her Muslim upbringing in Somalia with Naomi Campbell. The model opposes the traditional view that men and women aren’t equal. After finding success in the modeling world, she demanded to be paid the same as males and White women in the field.

2. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle shared the same sentiments about his Islamic faith being skewed in the public eye with James Lipton on “Inside The Actors Studio.” The comedian said stereotypes have confused many, therefore he remains private regarding his religion.

3. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson reportedly began practicing as a Muslim after marrying Wissam Al Mana in 2012. Speculation began when the singer returned to the public eye with a more conservative look. Her “Unbreakable” tour also featured no revealing outfits, a favorite among her fans.

4. Bernard Hopkins

Bernard Hopkins

One of the word’s most successful (and oldest) fighters converted to Islam while he served a jail bid at the age of 17. After his release in 1988, he went on to follow his dreams of boxing and became the first fighter to hold all four world middleweight titles (WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring).

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

People often forget the NBA legend was born Lew Alcindor. The basketball star, author, writer and novelist shared his journey to Islam in an honest piece for Al Jazeera in March. Converting during his time at UCLA, Abdul-Jabbar says his transition was a spiritual one and helped him reach his full potential.

6. Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s parents saw various sides of the Muslim faith. Speaking with Louis Gates Jr., the famous doctor said his mother’s views were harshly secular, while his father’s were more traditional. Their perspectives led Oz to struggle with his beliefs, but he ended up following Sufism, an inner mystical dimension of Islam.

7. Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn

Like Dr. Oz, actress Ellen Burstyn followed Sufism shortly after facing struggles in her career and personal life. The actress is known for her popular roles in The Exorcist, Requiem for a Dream, and Resurrection.

8. Akon

Akon

Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Bongo Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam was born in Senegal to a Muslim family. In 2013, his faith was questioned by critics when he suggested Americans should adopt polygamy to fight growing divorce rates.

9. T-Pain

T-Pain

T-Pain, who was once signed by Akon, is also Muslim. The musician says people like himself, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, and other rappers who follow Islam are often ignored when it comes to their faith. After marrying his wife, who is Christian, the artist said he wants his kids to pick their own religious beliefs.

10. Ice Cube

Ice Cube

Ice Cube has admitted he’s more of a “mellow” Muslim since he still drinks alcohol. He converted to Islam in the ’90s and is also an affiliate of The Nation of Islam.

11. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco

Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, known to the hip-hop world as Lupe Fiasco, said he doesn’t want to be the poster boy for Islam in rap. While his beliefs are very important to him, he doesn’t look down on his rapper counterparts for their life decisions. He also received praise from the Muslim community for his take on Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” – “Muhammad Walks.”

