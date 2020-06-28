CLOSE
Beyonce
HomePhotos

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Posted June 28, 2020

Beyoncé Black Is King

Source: Disney+ / Disney+

Clearly, Beyoncé has been keeping busy. Queen Bey will be releasing a new visual album called Black Is King on Disney+.

Inspired by The Lion King, the visual will hit Disney’s streaming service on July 31. Bey voiced Nala on The Lion King remake.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The one-minute longer teaser trailer hit the Internets on Saturday night (June 27) via Beyoncé’s website. The project is reportedly written, directed and executive produced by Bey and is set to the music from The Lion King: The Gift which dropped a year ago in unison with the aforementioned film. The album featured a who’s who of American (Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more) and African (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and more) artists.

“‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” said Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in a statement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Recently, Bey dropped a new song called “Black Parade,” which now seems likely to fit somewhere in this new development. The visuals in the teaser look stunning, and are unapologetically Black. We’re sold.

So is Twitter as you’ll see by the reactions we’ve compiled. Watch the trailer for Black Is King below. Disney+ downloads going up.

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Can’t please everybody…

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Close