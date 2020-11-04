CLOSE
Beyonce
Must Be Nice: Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy Park Collection

Posted November 4, 2020

Source: adidas / Ivy Park

Christmas came early for hand-picked celebs and some fans of Beyoncé.

The second drop for Beyoncé’s Ivy Park/adidas collection arrived, giving many shoppers the same sad experience sneakerheads experience when trying to cop kicks on the SNKRS app every weekend. While many didn’t get to score some pieces from Bey’s highly sought after altleisure collection due to it quickly selling out, like the first drop, some celebrities were blessed with a giant box filled with the latest Ivy Park collection and even some fans too.

While this won’t sit well with many who aren’t as fortunate to be personally blessed by King Bey, celebs like Kerry Washington, Marsai Martin, Vanessa Bryant, Jay’La Milan who actually made her own Ivy Park box for a spoof when the first collection dropped and others took social media to share the moment.

We don’t blame them, it’s not often you get personal gift from Beyoncé, so it’s quite understandable they want to share the moment with their fans even if it might make a few of them salty. Still it’s quite impressive that the demand for collection was at all-time high even in the middle of pandemic, some fans actually ran to adidas brick and mortar locations to secure their Ivy Park.

You can peep all of the celeb and fan reactions to receiving personal Ivy Park swag from Beyoncé herself in the gallery below.

