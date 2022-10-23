Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The who’s who of black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala hosted by Tina Knowles. This year’s gala took place on October 22nd in Santa Monica California honorees were Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford.

Much like the Met Gala every year, the Wearable Art Gala has a theme and this year’s theme didn’t disappoint with Harlem Nights. From Beyonce wearing custom Gucci, to Marsai Martin in House of JMC by Julian Mendez Couture Black Hollywood, check out some of the best looks from the gala.

Beyonce, Marsai Martin, and More at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com