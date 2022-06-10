Beyoncé Scrubs Profile Pics On Social Media, Beyhive Can’t Take It

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé continues to captivate her legion of fans some two decades into her still-ongoing career, so any moves she makes get watched like a hawk. After the singer and business mogul scrubbed her social media profile pics, the Beyhive and the world, in general, are speculating heavily.

Beyoncé Did What?!?

Fans logged on to Queen Bey’s page to discover that the Houston superstar scrubbed her profile pics to feature a blank grey image. As one can imagine, the chatter going around Twitter and social media at the moment is that Beyoncé is ready to either drop new music, announce a new Ivy Park drop, or some other manner of big news.

One fan suggested that considering that it’s Pride Month, Ivy Park will roll out a special edition collection. New music could be a possibility as the singer hasn’t released music since 2021’s “Be Alive” for the King Richard soundtrack. She also released the track “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” in support of the African American Policy Forum to combat police violence against Black women.

Whatever Bey has up her sleeves, the fans are ready as evidenced in the tweets below.



