Beyonce
HomePhotos

Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman to Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond

Posted August 24, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Beyonce.com

Beyonce is history in the making as she is the first Black woman to wear the iconic Tiffany Diamond.

What is the Tiffany Diamond you ask? Well for starters it is a 128.54 carat diamond and it was originally discovered in a dig in South Africa in 1877 in the Kimberley Mine. As written by WWD, “Tiffany recently acquired the spectacular artwork, which had been in the possession of a private collector since the early 1980s, adding another surprise and layer of storytelling to a vast, yet nuanced advertising effort, which is to break in print next month.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both Beyonce and Jay Z become the face of Tiffany & Co’s new “About Love” campaign. The Grammy winning performer and the billionaire legendary rapper in a press release said, “Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate.”
“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story,” as quoted by Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, said in the press release. He continued with”As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”
Beyonce took to Instagram and showed off:

 

If you watched the 1961 movie, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s, the you remember the song “Moon River”.  As part of the Tiffany & Co. partneryship, Beyonce and Jay-Z will soon be releasing the video they filmed, featuring Beyonce’s rendition of the famed song.  The Carters are destined for major exposure, including a takeover of all the digital billboards in New York’s Times Square.

Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman to Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming…

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a drive-by shooting happened as a group of men participate in The…
08.25.21

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White…

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their…
08.24.21

FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer Vaccine

The two-dose vaccine has been approved for individuals age 16 and older. Health officials hope the action by the FDA…
08.24.21

Prayers Pour In For Rev. Jesse Jackson And…

Both vaccinated, the couple were hospitalized for breakthrough COVID-19 as the delta variant rages on.
08.23.21

Should HBCUs Get Reparations? A New Book Makes…

With Adam Harris’ new book, 'The State Must Provide,' the conversation around giving reparations to Black people for the institution…
08.23.21

Michigan Black Couple Gives A Fist Bump &…

A Black couple from Michigan who had their home shot at by a 25-year-old white man due to his anger…
08.20.21

Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking…

32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access…
08.20.21

OnlyFans To Ban Pornography From Its Platform In…

The company has paid more than $5 billion to content creators since being founded in 2016.
08.20.21

BLM Protesters Getting Paid After ‘Karen’ Law Violated…

David Elmendorf, a former ice cream shop owner in upstate New York, has been ordered to pay $4,500 after being…
08.20.21

Cops Are Using Shady Algorithms That Barely Work…

Micheal Williams was just trying to help a neighbor in need when his life was completely upended by a horrific…
08.20.21
Close