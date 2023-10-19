Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Since its inception in 1958, Billboard Magazine has been keeping tabs on what’s hot in music with its flagship Hot 100 Chart. Over the years, we have seen memorable hits from legendary (and not-so-legendary) artists hit the charts and shaping pop culture. But what’s the greatest pop song of all time?

Billboard recently compiled its list of the 500 greatest pop songs to ever hit their chart. It’s worth noting that by “pop songs,” Billboard means the “catchiest, tightest, hookiest and most immediately memorable songs that have taken over our lives for the past six and a half decades.” That means that you will see a lot of genres covered on the list, including rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and more.

The only hard rule Billboard established is that the song must have appeared on the Hot 100. Of course, other factors are considered in the overall ranking.

Now, we’re not even going to try to list all 500 songs on the list. (You can click here for that.) However, we are happy to share who made the top the list.

Did your favorite make the cut? Scroll down to find out!

Billboard Magazine Reveals The 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time was originally published on foxync.com