Black Artist Makes $300,000 In NFTs Hopes To Inspire Others To Create In The Digital Space

Canada-based artist, Lana Denina, 24, has earned over $300,000 this year after selling her artwork in NFTs.

The black painter started selling her art as NFTs (non fungible tokens) in February after not feeling a connection to traditional art galleries and also having an interest in technology.  Though she started making profits on various platforms, she says she didn’t know what an NFT was.  

NFT Non Fungible Token with magnifying lens

Source: Getty

You may have seen something online, or overheard people discussing this new creative trend, but still wonder to yourself, what exactly is it an NFT?

According to Forbes, “An NFT (Non-fungible tokens) is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.”

Like many industries, Deanna noticed their wasn’t much diversity in the space. “Traditional galleries are kind of like the old world,” Denina shared. “I never felt fully attracted to it, especially as a woman of color.” But after learning about blockchain she realized that what she was doing was “completely revolutionary.”

The Mona Lana Collection that Denina created featured 500 unique portraits of women created by Denina and “each portrait was generated by code with 112 different traits,” Denina told CNBC.“It took off very fast. I was really surprised,” Denina says. “I don’t know if I got lucky. It was a big success for me and my partner. We worked a lot on this project, and we were really happy.” 

 

She equates her success to simply providing representation. In the tech world,  NFTs allow artists to showcase their own in their own way and control the price points of their work online.

According to Black Enterprise, “Denina earns 20% royalties on secondary sales of her work.”

Now with the experience she has, she hopes other artists will look into digitally selling their art as NFTs and dive into the tech world as creatives. “I hope to inspire more creatives who look like me to step a foot into tech,” she said.

Black Artist Makes $300,000 In NFTs Hopes To Inspire Others To Create In The Digital Space

