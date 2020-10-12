CLOSE
Black Celebrities with Native American Roots

Posted 23 hours ago

In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, we’re highlighting Black celebrities who have Native American ancestry.

Below you’ll find a list of musicians, political figures and actors who have family connections like grandparents or in some cases, unknown familial ties to Indigenous American ancestry.

You may be surprised by some of the celebrities listed. I know we were!

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.

Black Celebrities with Native American Roots  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Christian Keyes

Christian Keyes Source:Getty

Actor Christian Keyes once explained his ethnic breakdown as Black, French and Native American. 

2. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty

Late rocker Jimi Hendrix had a grandmother with Cherokee heritage. 

3. Solange and Beyonce

Solange and Beyonce Source:Getty

Solange and Beyonce are part Native American through their mother, Tina Lawson’s family lineage. 

4. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Source:Getty

According to various reports, actress Vivica A. Fox is part Native American.

5. Ben Harper

Musician Ben Harper’s grandmother was part Cherokee. 

6. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Source:Getty

Tiger Woods has Native American roots through his late father Earl Woods, who once identified himself as, “half-black, one-quarter American Indian, and one-quarter Chinese,” according to liveabout.com 

7. Joe Louis

Joe Louis Source:Getty

Joe Louis reportedly had a grandmother who was Cherokee. 

8. Eartha Kitt

The legendary Eartha Kitt’s mother was Black and Native American according to various reports online. 

9. Coretta Scott King

Coretta Scott King Source:Getty

The late Coretta Scott King reportedly had Creek ancestry. 

10. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

Actress and singer Lena Horne was Black, White and Native American. 

11. Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson Source:Getty

Before his death, Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson was very open and proud of his Choctaw ancestry. 

12. James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones Source:Getty

James Earl Jones (pictured right) shared that his grandmother was part Cherokee and Choctaw. 

13. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

The late Rosa Parks reportedly had a great grandmother who was of Native American descent. 

14. James Brown

According to various reports, Soul and Funk legend James Brown was part Native American. 

15. Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson Source:Getty

Rosario Dawson is Afro-Cuban, Irish, Puerto Rican and Native American. 

