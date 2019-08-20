27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

If you click on the hashtag #raisingqueens, thousands of photos of Black fathers with their Black daughters will come up. If you keep scrolling, other hashtags like #strongblackfathers will pique your interest. Despite limited depictions of Black father and daughter relationships in mainstream media, social media has a trove of powerful imagery that shows the beauty in Black fatherhood.

We complied 27 images of everyday fathers making fatherhood look good.

