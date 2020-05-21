CLOSE
FedEx
HomePhotos

#BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job

Posted May 21, 2020

FedEx Worker Fired Antonio Blackwell Georgia

Source: Antonio Blackwell / Screencap

A pair of Black men who were working on behalf of FedEx in Georgia filmed an argument between them and a white customer that racially profiled them while they were simply doing their jobs. According to FedEx, the men were not fired by the company and are actually independent contractors, while an activist group started a GoFundMe on behalf of the men.

Antonio Blackwell shared a video via Twitter of the exchange between him and the customer after he and another man dropped off packages to a customer’s residence in Leesburg, Ga. According to the GoFundMe page, Blackwell and his coworker were threatened by the customer, who began filming them on camera prompting them to do the same in return.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

From the GoFundMe page started by GAFollowers:

All we did was deliver his package, he was in the house at the time. It was a quick stop and as soon as we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us. While we were looking confused we just apologized for being on his yard but he keep going on then kept saying he would whoop our black asses and then he told his wife to call the cops. That’s when he pulled out his phone playing victim and that’s when I recorded. Idk what the police did but I posted this video because we go through racism everyday on that route in Leesburg but he was the first one to actually come up and actually threaten us.

Adding a new wrinkle to this story, FedEx issued a statement via Twitter regarding the incident and said that the workers were actually hired by a third party working on behalf of the delivery service.

“We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider. We’re offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions,” FedEx said in the tweet.

As the #BoycottFedEx trend grows and the GoFundMe moving at a rapid clip, folks on Twitter are asking FedEx pointed questions as to why they haven’t addressed the service provider that hired the men or taking a bolder stance on behalf of workers risking their health to get packages to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAFollowers says it will split the money raised between Blackwell and the other gentleman Felinzay, whose last name hasn’t been shared.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Check out the reactions below from Twitter.

Photo: Screencap/Twitter/GoFundMe

#BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close