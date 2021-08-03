Twitter
HomePhotos

#FleetNik: Black Twitter Hilarously Says Goodbye To Fleets By Showing Plenty of Skin

Posted 16 hours ago

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Twitter Celebrates Fleets Death With #Fleetnik

Source: Ivan Pantic / Getty

Leave it to Black Twitter to find a hilariously horny way to say goodbye to Fleets.

In July, Twitter announced it was getting rid of its Snapchat-like feature Fleets because nobody cared enough to use it. The company might be rethinking that after what went down in Fleets on Monday (Aug.2) well into the wee hours of the morning.

Black Twitter decided to show how BIG HORNY they were by bidding adieu to the feature by showing skin and dubbing the night #Fleetnik. Throughout the night, users refreshed their timelines and paid attention to those Fleets to see their Twitter followers and favorite tweeters strip down or engage in some unspeakable acts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It would be a safe bet to assume the feature saw its most use since Twitter first introduced it earlier in the year.

One user hilariously pointed out that the night was so successful that Twitter should bring Fleets back every year on August 2 just to celebrate #Fleetnik.

According to a blog post shared by Twitter, Fleets are supposed to go bye, bye August 3rd. The feature is still live at the top of timelines, and some people are still actively participating in #Fleetnik, and we are not complaining.

#Fleetnik was one for the books and joined the list of other epic nights like #NiggerNavy and #Negrosolstice that Black Twitter organically made pop on the social media service.

While we won’t be sharing any skin in this post, you can go see that for yourself, nasties. You can definitely enjoy some of the best reactions to #Fleetnik in the gallery below.

Photo: Ivan Pantic / Getty

#FleetNik: Black Twitter Hilarously Says Goodbye To Fleets By Showing Plenty of Skin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Facts.

2.

You had to be there. 

3.

LOL, accurate. 

4.

Of course. 

5.

Oh, yall are BIG HORNY. 

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21

Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21
Close