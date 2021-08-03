FleetNik: Black Twitter Hilarously Says Goodbye To Fleets By Showing Plenty of Skin

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Leave it to Black Twitter to find a hilariously horny way to say goodbye to Fleets.

In July, Twitter announced it was getting rid of its Snapchat-like feature Fleets because nobody cared enough to use it. The company might be rethinking that after what went down in Fleets on Monday (Aug.2) well into the wee hours of the morning.

Black Twitter decided to show how BIG HORNY they were by bidding adieu to the feature by showing skin and dubbing the night #Fleetnik. Throughout the night, users refreshed their timelines and paid attention to those Fleets to see their Twitter followers and favorite tweeters strip down or engage in some unspeakable acts.

It would be a safe bet to assume the feature saw its most use since Twitter first introduced it earlier in the year.

One user hilariously pointed out that the night was so successful that Twitter should bring Fleets back every year on August 2 just to celebrate #Fleetnik.

According to a blog post shared by Twitter, Fleets are supposed to go bye, bye August 3rd. The feature is still live at the top of timelines, and some people are still actively participating in #Fleetnik, and we are not complaining.

#Fleetnik was one for the books and joined the list of other epic nights like #NiggerNavy and #Negrosolstice that Black Twitter organically made pop on the social media service.

While we won’t be sharing any skin in this post, you can go see that for yourself, nasties. You can definitely enjoy some of the best reactions to #Fleetnik in the gallery below.

Photo: Ivan Pantic / Getty

