Black Women Are Dominating The 2022 Emmys With Multiple Nominations

Black women have been leaving an undeniable mark on the film and television industry over the last year, and now that hard work appears to be paying off. On July 12, the Emmys announced their nominations for September’s award ceremony, and several Black actresses currently dominate several Primetime categories.

Look no further than Quinta Brunson, the writer and creator of ABC’s hilariously funny series Abbott Elementary. The 32-year-old actress and show producer is up for three Emmy nominations this year for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy and Writing for a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native has now become the first Black woman to be nominated with not one, not two, but three awards!

If you’re just tuning in, Brunson’s witty mockumentary-style series follows a group of passionate teachers who are determined to see their students thrive at Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school in the city. The former YouTube star shines as the happy-go-lucky Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher who is on a mission to enrich the lives of her students. Brunson’s funny workplace comedy has had fans peeled to their seats since the pilot series aired in September, and, to no surprise, the show will be back for a second season on ABC sometime next year.

Quinta Brunson reacts to her Emmy noms

Following the big announcement, Brunson took to Twitter to share the huge news with fans and she appeared to be at a loss for words.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!” the Black Lady Sketch Show alum wrote.

Brunson rose to fame by making hilarious skits on social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube. But the comedienne struck gold when she debuted her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date in 2014. The star went on to produce and act in content for BuzzFeed Video and developed two streaming series with BuzzFeed Motion Pictures.

Quinta Brunson isn’t the only Black actress making serious moves at the Emmys. Here are a few more talented celebs who are up for big awards this year.

Don’t forget to tune in to The 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT!

