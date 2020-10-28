Bluntly Speaking: 10 Rappers Legally In The Cannabis Game

It’s no secret how integral a role weed has played in the world of Hip-Hop. Rappers have dedicated songs, albums, even their image to their favorite girl, Mary Jane, due to the herb’s ability to spark creative genius in aiding studio sessions. It also has an extensive history of being a lucrative, but illegal product on the street.

As archaic lawmakers continue to criminalize the drug on the federal level, relaxed laws on the state level have safeguarded consumers, growers, and sellers from incurring charges that would otherwise land them behind bars. As reported in Esquire, 11 states, plus Washington D.C., have fully legalized recreational and medical weed while 22 states juggle a mixed approach between legalizing only medicinal marijuana and decriminalization.

Nevertheless, relaxed laws mean folks with exclusive connections and a knack for entrepreneurship can make serious bank in the weed business without risking their freedom. In Colorado alone, marijuana generated over $1 billion in state revenue since legalization in 2014. What rapper doesn’t want to get into that type of green?

Here’s a list of rappers getting into the retail side of the marijuana business.

1. Jay-Z Hand Finished pic.twitter.com/jFHoCQj7av — MONOGRAM (@monogramcompany) October 23, 2020 Source:Instagram Shawn Carter is officially slanging product again– legally, of course. Last week the “Entrepreneur” rapper announced his new cannabis brand Monogram to the world accompanied by a Tidal playlist called “Monogram: Sounds from the Grow Room.” Since 2019, the Roc Nation mogul worked behind the scenes as Chief Brand Strategist of Calvia, but we all should have seen his next move of a brand launch a mile away.

2. 2 Chainz View this post on Instagram 👀🙌🏿🔥🙌🏿🔥💪🏿⛽️⛽️ A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Oct 26, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT Source:Instagram 2 Chainz went legit in the weed business after launching Gas Cannabis in 2018. Green Street Agency, who’s helped Snoop Dogg, The Game, Cypress Hill, Rae Sremmurd with their own launches, partnered with the Atlanta rapper to roll out his first group of products including a line of pre-rolled joints, three strains of flower, edibles, and topicals.

3. Jim Jones 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖔 🔥 #flyhigh #sauceyfamily #saucey #sauceyextracts #sauceyfarms #sauceyex #capoblunts #capoblunt #capos #hollyweed #laweed #lacannabis #staylifted #mmj #weedlife pic.twitter.com/PcjAd0Gxy5 — Saucey Farms & Extracts (@sauceyextracts) May 6, 2019 Source:Twitter When celebrity jeweler Alex Todd founded Saucey Farms and Extracts, he prioritized selling premium products for recreational users. Focused on high-quality, it was a no-brainer to partner with Dipset rapper Jim Jones to launch CAPO, a brand specialized in pre-rolled blunts. The leaf used is infused with a flavorful tea-leaf mixture wrapped in full-spectrum and finished with a coating kief. “The weed business is actually harder than most others,” Jones told Forbes. “To get an A+ quality product you need a lot of things: you gotta have the right growers, gotta have the right people that know science, you gotta have the right cutters, you gotta have the right trimmers… You gotta have all these different components to get the right product… and you would never think of that when you’re just smoking weed.” Rest assured, Capo has a hands-on approach with his namesake brand.

6. Wiz Khalifa View this post on Instagram Big bags. A post shared by Khalifa Kush (@thekhalifakush) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:48am PDT Source:Instagram What started being a hobby for the Grammy-nominated rapper has slowly evolved into an empire, thanks to a string of lucrative partnerships across the cannabis market. Since 2014, the “Kush and Orange juice” lyricist has launched his own line of rolling papers with Raw, created a new strain of flower called Khalifia Kush, curated an entire line of cannabis products with Colorado-based dispensary RiverRock, and ventured into the Canadian market to release infused oils. All legally, of course.

7. The Game View this post on Instagram @Trees.By.Game only @the.reserve.oc !!!!! #TreesByGame #GreenStreetAgency #TheReserveOC #ShinePapers #BeLit A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:43am PST Source:Instagram Trees By Game is a cannabis brand launched by The Game, in a partnership with Vertical, to offer weed enthusiasts an assortment of product that includes flower, sealed weed bags, and pre-rolls. In addition to his own products, West Coast rapper doubles as a brand ambassador for G Brands to promote their line of G Sticks (pre-rolls) and G Drinks (infused lemonades).