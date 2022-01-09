Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’

Bob Saget, most known for his leading role as Danny Tanner, the father in the TV series’, passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida.As reported by TMZ, The sheriff’s and fire department arrived to the hotel at around 4pm EST after the Ritz- Carlton security found Saget in his room.Sources reveal that he was pronounced dead on the scene but the circumstances of his passing have not yet been revealed.

Bob Saget played his role as Mr. Danny Tanner on Full House for 10 years starting in 1978, ending in 1995 with his co-stars, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who swapped roles to play Michelle.

As the comedian he was, Bob Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” from 1989 to 1997, running simultaneously along with his time on Full House.

Mr. Tanner was not just a father in Full House, but he was also the childhood father to many others who watched the ABC family sitcom.

Let’s remember and rejoice in his life: