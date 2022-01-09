Bob Saget
HomePhotos

Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Full Cast Promotional Photo For 'Full House'

Source: Walt Disney Television Photo Archives / Getty

Legendary actor, Bob Saget has passed away age 65.
Bob Saget, most known for his leading role as Danny Tanner, the father in the TV series’ Full House’, passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Florida.As reported by TMZ, The sheriff’s and fire department arrived to the hotel at around 4pm EST after the Ritz- Carlton security found Saget in his room.Sources reveal that he was pronounced dead on the scene but the circumstances of his passing have not yet been revealed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bob Saget played his role as Mr. Danny Tanner on Full House for 10 years starting in 1978, ending in 1995 with his co-stars, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who swapped roles to play Michelle.

As the comedian he was, Bob Saget also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” from 1989 to 1997, running simultaneously along with his time on Full House.

Mr. Tanner was not just a father in Full House, but he was also the childhood father to many others who watched the ABC family sitcom.

Let’s remember and rejoice in his life:

 

Remembering Bob Saget, Our Childhood Father From ‘Full House’  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close