Listen Live
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty


Well, it looks like R&B singer Ella Mai has plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only did her NBA boo (and DUKE alum!) Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics snagged the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship, but it looks like the couple may have a little one on the way!

Last night (June 17), the “Boo’d Up” songstress popped out to join the celebration after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on their home turf. The Shade Room captured footage of Ella proudly sporting her man’s jersey at the party, and unless she’s hiding the game ball under the jersey… it’s safe to say that she’s rocking a very prominent baby bump.

What can we say… Tatum doesn’t miss both on AND off the court.

Fans on social media showed their joy on social media for the couple, who have been quietly dating since late 2020. If the pregnancy rumors are true (which, we’re just going to assume it is), it will be Ella’s first child and Jayson’s second, following his son, Deuce, who was born in 2017.

And you already know Pops had his boy right with him when the Celtics snagged the win, as showcased in this tender moment:

He deserves. Congrats…x2!

Social Media Celebrates Jayson Beating Ella’s “Shot Clock” In The Comments Below!

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

11 items
News

Michael Rainey Jr. “Deeply Saddened & Shocked” After Being Sexually Assaulted During TyTy James’ Twitch Stream, 50 Cent Clowned For Tone Deaf Response

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

48 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

92Q, Magic 95.9, & Praise 106.1 Yearbook Photo Gallery Sweepstakes
Contests

Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close