Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Huge Weight Lost [PHOTOS!]

BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Brandy’s 19 year old daughter, Sy’rai Smith had an amazing weight loss journey. As the took to TikTok and IG, she showed off her huge transformation!

Sy’rai’s famous mom hopped in the comments to show love to her daughter, “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” Brandy wrote. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

Sy’rai spoke out about her weight loss journey and how she dealt with the negative comments she received from others.

“I’m bigger than most kids. I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly,” she said in an Instagram Live clip reposted by her mom in 2018. “And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change.”

Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are,” she added while offering encouragement to another young girl. “That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

The details of Sy’rai’s weight loss journey remain unknown. She hasn’t revealed how she lost the weight and just how long it took. But her recent reveal is motivating others to follow suit.

“How? Please. I am a donut as I type,” one TikTok user said. “What did you do sis?” asked another.

Brandy’s Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, Huge Weight Lost [PHOTOS!]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

