Breonna Taylor
#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid

Posted September 23, 2020

Louisville Prepares For Possible Unrest As Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Nears

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge.

One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep.

As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were “justified of their use of force” due to Taylor’s boyfriend firing at them first.

“The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” Cameron stated. “The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes.”

The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught.

Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today’s decision.

“Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable,” read one portion of the statment.

ACLU KY continued with, “Today’s announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death.”

On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor’s family who hoped that their loved one’s death would be legally avenged to no avail. We’ve looked at some of the reactions on the social media network and listed them out below.

Photo: Getty

#BreonnaTaylor: No Officers Charged In Murder Of Breonna Taylor, Twitter Is Livid  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

