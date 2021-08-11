PJ Washington
HomePhotos

Brittany Renner Allegedly Finessing PJ Washington Out of $200K In Child Support Monthly, Twitter Reacts

Posted August 11, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
PJ Washington Allegedly "Forced" To Pay $200K In Child Support

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Brittany Renner’s jersey should be hanging in the finesse Hall-of-Fame if this story has any teeth to it.

It’s no secret that PJ Washington wishes he didn’t fall for the trap, but here we are. When we last spoke on his “dilemma,” he accused Renner of “faking their relationship” and confirming the once happy couple were on the outs with a series of sub-tweets.

Twitter is once again chiming in on the situation after a tweet alleges that Renner secretly divorced the NBA hooper 2 weeks after she gave birth to their son, and he is now being forced to pay “$200K in child support over the next 18 years.” We’re gonna take this with the tiniest grain of salt because it was never reported the two were married in the first place, but we are always here for some juicy mess.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What also has social media rumbling about the situation is a video clip of Renner giving her followers some “game,” saying, “so if y’all really want to try come up off a check off a man, you can just f*** an athlete, they’re really dumb.”

Twitter has been throwing up prayers for the young 22-year-old hoop they believe Renner (29) plotted on from the jump since he was 18, he and is now stuck in what they believe to be a crappy situation. According to one Twitter user, Renner getting upwards of “$50 million” easily proves how much of a “scam” the child support system is.

If this is indeed true, Renner has hit the jackpot, but you really gotta feel bad for Washington, who was honestly looking for love but sadly found it the wrong place with the Instagram hottie. You gotta respect her game if she seriously finessed this brother like that.

To quote the toxic king Future, “it’s an evil world we live in.” We hope these two adults can get along with one another for the sake of their seed.

In the gallery below, you can peep more reactions to PJ Washington’s bank account allegedly being garnished by Brittany Renner.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Brittany Renner Allegedly Finessing PJ Washington Out of $200K In Child Support Monthly, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Bruh

2.

She might deserve a championship ring for this. 

3.

Spits out coffee. 

4.

Uh oh. 

5.

Lol, accurate. 

6.

Son.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest

Mississippi Tops Lynchings Recorded By Any State, 8…

A private investigation by lawyer and civil rights activist Jill Collen Jefferson revealed that at least eight Black people have…
08.10.21

Indiana Woman Accused Of Dismembering Husband And Made…

34-year-old Thessalonica Allen not only shot her husband and chopped up his corpse, according to police, but she also had…
08.09.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S.…

The U.S. Senate unanimously came to an agreement on passing legislation to grant Willie O’Ree, NHL's first Black player, with…
08.09.21

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21
Close