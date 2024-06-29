Cardi B Beefs With Milagro Gramz After BET Experience Show Mishap

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B was the headlining act to usher in the return of the BET Experience Concert Series this weekend in Los Angeles, but the show ran into a technical snag. Cardi B, known for her passion onstage and off, gave a verbal lashing to the production crew which got a response from a celebrity blogger, prompting the Bronx superstar to unleash some fiery bars in that direction as well.

Cardi B, Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Davido were among the headlining acts for the BET Experience Concert Series at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The show took place on Friday (June 28) and the sold-out crowd was treated to a medley of Bardi’s biggest hits with the rapper inviting fans to piece together clues as to when she’ll drop another full-length album.

However, the show wasn’t without mishaps, none of which were Cardi’s fault. As reposted by entertainment blogger Milagro Gramz, a video from local radio station REAL 92.3 and the Big Boy’s Neighborhood show featured Cardi having some choice words for the production team for missing the cues in her performance after she spent well over six figures for the moment.

Milagro Gramz captioned the video on X in her reposting with, “I understand that people have families to feed, but I wished we lived in a better world because no one should ever be disrespected like this in a workplace environment/at all. This principle isn’t exclusive to less glamorous positions. Celebrities included.”

Cardi, seeing the post from Gramz, fired back on X saying, “Girl shut up.. when you do a show you don’t pay after you pay before.. I paid 350,000 up front the least they could do is get my pyro ready and turn the fans on because guess what??? At the end of the day that money is not returnable… don’t half ass my show because you comfortable when I definitely don’t half ass when it comes to paying.. don’t tell me how to talk to anybody when you the same ho talkin bout my kids and other deceased parents for no reason.”

It didn’t end there with Gramz adding in another post, “Y’all wanna know what’s sooooo crazy??? We did a show this past Thursday or Friday & I spoke about how beautiful Cardi’s kids are how good of a mother and how loving towards them I feel she is. I’ve repeatedly said, even though they’ve stepped into the industry and are doing amazing things I won’t discuss or post them out of respect. Like a real b*tch simply because previous words had been misconstrued and I don’t care for Cardi B as an entertainer. Y’all be loud and wrong asf and I be laughing at yall dumbass.”

Cardi didn’t let that reply go and wrote, “This wasn’t you talking about my child when she was 1 years old for no reason but you want to talk about morals??? Go to hell.. you been itching for a response from me go scratch your ass ho.”

Gramz didn’t back down nor apologize and wrote, “This was your ace in the hole? You played yaself STUPIDO.”

From there, Cardi B deaded the argument and blocked Milagro Gramz swiftly.

