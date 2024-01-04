Listen Live
Cassius Gems: Singer ‘Bel-Air’ Star Coco Jones’ Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on January 4, 2024

2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


One of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars is celebrating a birthday today. Courtney “Coco” Jones got her start as a Disney kid, but has since grown and is now starring on the Fresh Prince reimagined Bel-Air where she stars as the new-age version of Hilary Banks.

No longer in the ’90s, Banks is now a social media influencer. However, two things that remained the same in Hilary’s character are that she always gets a fit off and is as beautiful as ever.

She’s still the character everyone has a crush on, just like Karyn Parsons did nearly 30 years ago.

In an interview with Instyle back in February 2022 Coco Jones touched on the styling of her character– especially a sultry dress she rocked that went viral because it was similar to the one OG Hilary rocked back in the day.

“There was this black dress — a sexy, classy evening gown. And of course she’s had so many killer looks, but what I love is that my fans took this picture from the original Hilary, as well as a picture of me from when I was performing in a similar black dress, and it just spread like wildfire. That was my first time seeing us right next to each other. It was a moment for me,” Jones told InStyle.

Acting isn’t the only time Jones is in front of the camera, as she’s also a talented singer and dropped her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. back in 2022.

In honor of her birthday, we gathered some of her sexiest Instagram moments, check them out below.

