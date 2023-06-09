Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NPR has been getting alot of attention with their ‘Tiny Desk’ video series. The YouTube series captures America’s favorite artist to give the world a concert set with the best hits from their catalogs.

As we Celebrate Black Music Month, NPR has put together a string of artist to perform at The Tiny Desk that represent the culture of Black music. “NPR Music is celebrating Black Music Month with an array of brand new Tiny Desk concerts.” NPR wrote. “Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music”

Check out the Celebrating Black Music Month At The Tiny Desk Playlist Below!

