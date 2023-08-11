Listen Live
HomeCelebrity News

Celebrating Hip-Hop’s ‘Lil’ 50th Birthday: Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History

| 08.11.23
Dismiss
Magic Baltimore Listen Live
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Coming up with a catch stage name is one of the most daunting tasks for an entertainer. We’ve seen some creative rap names over the years: The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash, Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G., 2 Pac.

As time went on, the originally seem to be lost, as it became harder to think of a catchy stage name. According to sources, it wasn’t until 1988, when a man by the name off Troy Lane Birklett did the unthinkable. He added ‘Lil’ in front of his first name and from that point, went onto to be know as ‘Lil Troy’.

Since his debut, adding this adjective before your name has become almost the norm for artists in the hip-hop community. There are over thousands of artists, known and unknown, who have ‘Lil’ in front of their name.

In honor of Hip-Hop turning 50 years old, we celebrate the genre’s ‘Lil’ anniversary by listing the top 20 rappers with the word “Lil” in their name.

Check out the Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History! (Reverse Order)

READ MORE: 

RELATED: OutKast Named Best Hip-Hop Group Of All Time By Billboard

RELATED: Pass The Mic LIVE: DJ Cassidy United Hip-Hop’s Golden Age With 50 Rap Legends At Radio City In NYC

RELATED: How Hip-Hop’s Influence In Europe Has Helped Advance Racial Justice

 

 

Celebrating Hip-Hop’s ‘Lil’ 50th Birthday: Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Lil Dicky

Lil Dicky Source:Getty

2. Lil Tecca

Lil Tecca Source:Getty

3. Lil Mosey

Lil Mosey Source:Getty

4. Lil Tjay

Lil Tjay Source:Getty

5. Lil Reese

Lil Reese Source:Getty

6. Lil Flip

Lil Flip Source:Getty

7. Lil Keed

Lil Keed Source:Getty

8. Lil Ceas

Lil Ceas Source:Getty

9. Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) Source:Getty

10. G Herbo (Lil Herb)

G Herbo (Lil Herb) Source:Getty

11. Romeo Miller (Lil Romeo)

Romeo Miller (Lil Romeo) Source:Getty

12. Shad Moss (Lil Bow Wow)

Shad Moss (Lil Bow Wow) Source:Getty

13. Lil Jon

Lil Jon Source:Getty

14. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Source:Getty

15. Pastor Troy (Lil Troy)

Pastor Troy (Lil Troy) Source:Getty

16. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty

17. Lil Durk

Lil Durk Source:Getty

18. Lil Kim

Lil Kim Source:Getty

19. Lil Baby

Lil Baby Source:Getty

20. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Source:Getty

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close