Coming up with a catch stage name is one of the most daunting tasks for an entertainer. We’ve seen some creative rap names over the years: The Sugarhill Gang, Grandmaster Flash, Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G., 2 Pac.

As time went on, the originally seem to be lost, as it became harder to think of a catchy stage name. According to sources, it wasn’t until 1988, when a man by the name off Troy Lane Birklett did the unthinkable. He added ‘Lil’ in front of his first name and from that point, went onto to be know as ‘Lil Troy’.

Since his debut, adding this adjective before your name has become almost the norm for artists in the hip-hop community. There are over thousands of artists, known and unknown, who have ‘Lil’ in front of their name.

In honor of Hip-Hop turning 50 years old, we celebrate the genre’s ‘Lil’ anniversary by listing the top 20 rappers with the word “Lil” in their name.

Check out the Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History! (Reverse Order)

Celebrating Hip-Hop’s ‘Lil’ 50th Birthday: Top 20 ‘Lil’ Rappers in Hip-Hop History was originally published on rnbphilly.com