CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Celebrities Who’ve Made A Positive Comeback After Prison

Posted 20 hours ago

Everybody deserves a second chance. Here’s a look at a few celebs who went to prison and turned their lives around when they got out…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Celebrities Who’ve Made A Positive Comeback After Prison  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Source:Getty

Gucci Mane’s been locked up a few times; but his release in 2016, after serving time for gun charges, birthed a new man. New weight-loss. New mindset. New music. New wife. New book. Go Gucci!

2. Remy Ma

Remy Ma Source:Getty

Remy did time in jail for shooting her former friend who allegedly stole from her in 2007. Since being released in 2014, the rapper went on to have another child with husband Papoose, make music and even launch a clothing line where a portion of the sales benefit formerly incarcerated women.

3. Charles S. Dutton

Charles S. Dutton Source:Getty

When Dutton was 17 years old, he got into a fight that resulted in the death of a man. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison. In jail he read plays and after being released, he pursued acting.

4. T.I.

T.I. Source:Getty

In 2009, T.I. served more than six months in prison for federal weapons charges. Ten years later, he was recognized by the Georgia State Senate for his nonprofit organizations “Harris Community Works” and “For The Love Of Our Fathers.”

5. Lil Kim

Lil Kim Source:@PhotosByBeanz

Kimmy Blanco served one year in prison in 2005 for lying to a federal grand jury to protect a friend involved in a 2001 shooting. During the 2000s though, she launched the Lil Kim Cares foundation to raise money for issues that affected her personally, including homelessness, transitional living, child neglect and domestic abuse.

6. DMX

DMX Source:Getty

DMX’s most recent booking was 2018 in a tax fraud case. He’d previously been arrested for animal cruelty, reckless driving, possession of drugs and weapons as well as probation violations. Still, he’s for the people. Most recently, in 2016, he helped raise $80,000 at a charity event for cops who helped save his life. In 2017, he popped up at a homeless support group meeting bearing advice and words of wisdom. And in 2019, he helped a family with back-to-school shopping.

Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close