Most of us have been wearing the same pajama’s for the past couple of days since we have been on a COVID-19 quarantine. These celebrities took NO days off from slaying on the gram!

Draya Michele, Kylie Jenner , Lala & many many more have been lounging around there house serving looks. Ms. Draya Michelle has tapped into one of her fantasy’s by dressing up as a sexy cleaning lady. Kylie Jenner was in all black looking for some movie suggestions (if you have some comment below). Lala was looking like she was in a photoshoot in the comfort of her own home.

Check the photos out below!

Weekend Recap: Celebrities In Quarantine Lookin’ SEXY [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com