When The Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs In Some Serious Outerwear

Prada shearling coat did exactly what a great winter coat should do: steal the entire moment. Spotted in New York City supporting Alongside the coat, Rihanna kept everything else sharp and simple. She wore a NYC fitted, a black pencil skirt, and Loewe’s New Comic boots in two-tone stretch lambskin and suede. The metallic donut ankle chain added edge and retails for $2,300. It’s moments like this that explain why Rihanna is a fashion icon. There’s something about the way she puts it on that always feels fresh. When the Coat Is The Outfit: A Gallery Of Our Fav Celebs With Serious Outerwear Game Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Angel Reese and Teyana Taylor, Savannah James, and more—have been stepping out in coats that do all the talking. Some dressed up. Others dressed down. Some shine courtside. Others are made for everyday street style. Because let’s be real: a lot of times, the coat is the outfit. When outerwear is the moment, what you wear underneath becomes a supporting character. See our gallery of celebrity coat looks for inspiration. Whether your coat lineup is already stacked or you’re still searching for the right one, these looks prove winter dressing doesn’t have to be complicated. When the coat does the work, everything else falls into place. Rihanna’s $18,000shearling coat did exactly what a great winter coat should do: steal the entire moment. Spotted in New York City supporting A$AP Rocky during his Saturday Night Live appearance on January 17, Rihanna made cold-weather dressing look effortless in this unforgettable piece. The Bajan princess wore a brand-new Prada shearling and cloth coat with a dramatic statement brown collar. It demanded attention before you noticed anything else. She layered the luxury piece over a casual track jacket, giving the look a high-low mix that felt easy and cool.The contrast created an eye-catching silhouette that only Rih Rih could pull off.Alongside the coat, Rihanna kept everything else sharp and simple. She wore a NYC fitted, a black pencil skirt, andNew Comic boots in two-tone stretch lambskin and suede. The metallic donut ankle chain added edge and retails for $2,300. It’s moments like this that explain why Rihanna is a fashion icon. There’s something about the way she puts it on that always feels fresh.And Rihanna isn’t the only one owning winter outerwear right now. Our faves—fromand GloRilla to, and more—have been stepping out in coats that do all the talking. Some dressed up. Others dressed down. Some shine courtside. Others are made for everyday street style. Because let’s be real: a lot of times, the coat is the outfit. When outerwear is the moment, what you wear underneath becomes a supporting character. See our gallery of celebrity coat looks for inspiration. Whether your coat lineup is already stacked or you’re still searching for the right one, these looks prove winter dressing doesn’t have to be complicated. When the coat does the work, everything else falls into place.

1. A High-Shine Red Statement Teyana Taylor shows how a coat can double as eveningwear. She stepped out in a glossy red Tom Ford trench. Whew! The belted waist, strong shoulders, and rich color brought drama without going overboard. Add sleek sunglasses and heels, and the coat becomes the main event.

2. Pop of Color Energy Kandi Burruss stepped out in a bold lime green jacket. It brought instant energy to a classic denim look. The cropped silhouette paired with a printed headscarf felt playful and fresh. When winter neutrals feel tired, a coat like this changes everything.

3. Sheer Drama Courtside Jordyn Woods turned a courtside appearance into a fashion moment. She wore a long black shearling coat over a plunging black top and relaxed denim. The oversized texture brought drama. The jeans kept things trendy. It’s proof that a statement coat can elevate a basic top and jeans.

4. Shaggy Fur, Sexy Streetstyle Kandi made our inspo list twice because we are loving how this Georgia girl is giving couture in the cold. For this look, she completed a cream monochromatic moment with a cropped shaggy fur over-the-top jacket. The Furry God Mother Custom Fur Apparel coat was the perfect shade for the fit, and adds a playful yet sophisticated touch. And the length is just right to show off Kandi’s tiny waist and corset.

5. Cool Girl Casual Savannah James delivered relaxed luxury in a cropped neutral Victor Weinsanto jacket. Her look is for the girls who love quiet luxury. She paired it with distressed denim and pointed-toe heels. The soft tones kept things polished. The proportions felt modern and wearable. This is the kind of coat that works for everyday plans and nights out.

6. Courtside In Full Color Angel Reese made courtside style look effortless in a vibrant orange coat with a plush fur collar from Daniel’s Leather. The structured shape and rich texture made the coat the focal point. From the coordinating bag to the lace-up boots, this was outerwear doing exactly what it should do.