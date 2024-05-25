Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture Is Nothing To Be Played With (And Neither Is She)

Kelly Rowland will forever be our fashion icon. At this point, we can all say it’s in her DNA. No matter how often we see her slay, we always find something different, inspiring, and trendsetting in what she wears.
From her early days in “Destiny’s Child” to now, Kelly’s style has evolved in ways that fashion girlies can’t help but notice and love. She’s out here doing nasty work. Her outfits are nothing to play with, and neither is she.
We’re Obsessed With Kelly Rowland’s Cannes Couture
The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival is the most recent example of Kelly’s command of couture and eye for fashion. The independent film and culture celebration held from May 14 through the 25th, offered the star multiple opportunities to express her individuality and aesthetic through head-turning looks.
Kelly attended the second half of the festival. We’ve been dialed into her designs and understandably obsessed ever since.
The Houston native’s start at the 2024 Cannes Film Fest has been widely discussed following a viral video exchange with red carpet staff. (HB reported on it earlier this week as we forever stan for Kelly.) But the star’s presence, grace, and fashion influence at the global event far exceeds that minor moment.
Kelly slayed several red carpets at Cannes. Photographers captured her at several events and film premieres. Events include the Marcelo Milo screening, the amfAR Gala, and the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere.
During each appearance, Kelly gave what needed to be given. Some would argue she gave a little more. And we agree – as expected, she shut each red carpet down.
Celebrity Style Gallery: Kelly Rowland Is Stunning At The 2024 Cannes Festival
Throughout Cannes, she served in custom gowns and tailored ensembles from international fashion houses and designers such as Anamika Khanna, Jean Louis Sabaji, and Gaurav Gupta. Wilford Lenov styled her looks.
Kelly mixed elegance, glamour, boldness, and trendy chic aesthetics to create red carpet moments we gagged over. She rocked two-piece outfits, reimagined classic silhouettes, and funky, unique garments in various hues, from ivory and red to lime green and black.
As the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, an event to be forever known as Kelly Rowland’s France fashion parade, comes to a close, we’ve pulled out her show-stopping looks. Keep scrolling to see how Kelly made the international red carpet her runway.
1. Kelly attends the amfAR gala in a sculpted lime green two-piece gown.
We start off our review of Kelly’s Cannes couture with her most recent look, a striking lime green two-piece outfit from Indian Couturier Gaurav Gupta. The fit includes a beautiful one-shoulder bandeau top and a high-waisted, asymmetrical skirt with a dramatic, flowing drape. The fabric is sculpted, shimmery and textured, adding a glamorous effect. Kelly matched the boldness and playfulness of her fit with a chic bob and dramatic blue eyeshadow look.
2. Kelly redefines what it means to be the ‘lady in red.’
Kelly kicked off Cannes in a stunning, strapless red gown that draped her body gracefully and extended into a long train. The dress featured intricate pleating, a sweetheart-like neckline, and a flowy, ethereal bottom. She accessorized her look with a striking silver necklace adorned with a prominent pendant and matching bracelet. When it comes to hair and beauty, her signature blond bob was bobbin’ and her makeup was glamorous yet natural.
3. It’s Kelly’s wet and wavy hair slay for us.
We love Kelly’s Day 2 look. Her white dress features a fitted silhouette, a dramatic, flowing train, and a draped waist. The Jean-Louis Sabaji gown stunned with its sophisticated and timeless design, accentuated by a sparkling embellishment at Kelly’s barely there waist. Topping off this look, Kelly shows off the wet-hair fashion trend with a side-parted wavy bob. Posing for Instagram, she matched her ensemble’s attitude and vibe with white-rimmed cat-eye shades.
4. Kelly, feel free to send us your golden hand bra top when you’re done with it.
Merging drama, avant-garde style, and sexiness, Kelly stunned fans with this Cannes look. She wore a black outfit featuring a unique gold metallic bra top shaped like hands paired with a flowing, draped skirt and duster. The outfit was clearly made with Kelly’s body-ody-ody in mind. The down showed off the “Motivation” singer’s toned midriff, creating a striking contrast between the gold and black elements. She accessorized her ensemble with large hoop earrings and thick bracelets.