Girls Is Players, Too: 7 Celebrity Women Caught Cheating

Getting caught up in a cheating scandal can happen to any of us, but for some reason those in Hollywood find ways of making the act of adultery seem risqué, daring, enticing — dare we say, powerful even?

Take Gabrielle Union for example. The veteran actress appeared on Punk’d alum Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast recently to discuss her former marriage to NFL running back Chris Howard. “I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards,” Union admitted at the 1:07:23 mark while discussing being “30 and flirty” during filming of Bad Boys 2 back in 2003, going on to add, “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.”

Here’s more on how she elaborated on that explosive statement below, via Armchair Expert:

“A part of it was keeping up with his activities. I was like, ‘Oh? That’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one!’ I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off and I felt that’s what comes — the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought. It was just dysfunctional from Day 1.”

— Gabrielle Union on feeling validated to cheat on her unfaithful ex-husband Chris Howard, the NFL running back she was married to from 2001 – 2006.

The concept Union describes is one that many men before her have adapted, leading to a “all men are dogs” trope that is still believed by a good portion of society today. However, the Bring It On actress also made a very key point as well: in the words of 25-year-old burgeoning rapper Coi Leray, “…girls is players too!” [sic]

In no way was this made to glorifying or make light of cheating. However, we wanted to use seven prime examples of notable women getting caught up in cheating scandals — each happily moved on since, except maybe #7! — to prove that the genders have more in common than we all may think. Yes, that even includes our vices.

Keep scrolling to see 7 celeb ladies that proved women can be the ones on the wrong side of infidelity, too:

