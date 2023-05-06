Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown’s 34th birthday party in Las Vegas ended on a wild, weird, and violent note. At least that’s the story being spread all across the internet.

Here’s what we know…

It’s been reported by a variety of sources that Chris Brown and Usher got into a bit of a tussle last night, although, at this point, there’s little video evidence to indicate exactly what happened.

TMZ, however, shared a video of what appears to be an argument between the two R&B icons.

Allegedly, Brown had been drinking heavily through the evening and was being disrespectful to several of his party guests. According to HotNewHipHop, Brown had even been seen being drunkenly and openly disrespectful to Teyana Taylor. Not long after that multiple folks got into heavy arguments around the situation.

Also allegedly, one of the people trying to calm Brown down was none other than Usher – who also happened to be the one throwing Brown the party in the first place. A little later, just outside the venue, Usher’s attempt to calm Brown led to Brown and his crew scuffling with the Confessions singer, leaving him with a bloody nose.

It’s important to point out, however, that more than a few folks online aren’t buying it.

Do you think Chris Brown and Usher got into a little fisticuffs at Breezy’s birthday party!?

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter thinks about this R&B beef!

