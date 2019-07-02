Chris Brown Dragged By His Fuzzy Braids For Saying He Only Likes “Black B*tches With Good Hair”

Chris Brown is hot water with Black women on the internet and deservingly so. The “Undecided” singer is getting dragged by his braids for his ridiculous lyrics “Only wanna f**k the black b**ches with the nice hair” on the song “Need A Stack.”

Nobody got time for his 32 track album Indigo, but they damn sure had time to give him a well-deserved dragging. Brown, who is notorious for not just saying sorry made matters worse when responded to the wave of criticism by saying Black women are “tripping trippin.”

“Y’all b**ches don’t wanna f*ck da n***a wit da f**ked up teeth do you???” he asked in the comments of a negative post aimed at him. “Only b**ches upset is the uglies (not the black queens).”

In trying to defend himself, he dug his grave even deeper, responding to a comment on Instagram:

“Weird ass angry people. Sincerely, from the bottom of my balls…I DON’T GIVE A F**K BOUT YALL NEGATIVE BOOTYFACE A** B*TCHES…IM START GIVING AWAY FREE LACE-FRONTS FOR ALL YOU WIERD (sic) FEMALES WIT THE SKID ROW EDGES AND LOW SELF ESTEEM. ASIDE FROM THAT…HOP OFF THESE NUTTS.

“Half y’all look like BUDWEISER FROGS,” he continued. “SO PLEASE DON’T COME WIT DA BULLS**T. I WILL FIRE DAT A** UP AND ROAST THE HELL OUT OF YOU OVERLY SENSITIVE DUCKHEAD A** WIERDOS.”

Welp, the reactions to his comments haven’t been favorable with many calling for the singer’s cancellation. We definitely understand, Chris Breezy brought all of this on himself honestly. Hit the gallery to see all of the reactions below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

