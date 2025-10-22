Listen Live
Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Published on October 22, 2025

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Right when we thought we could go a whole year without hearing about this again, here we are..

Once upon a time, Chris Brown and Kevin McCall were a dynamic duo. Breezy with the vocals & face card, K Mac, for his dope pen game. 15 years ago, they dropped a huge collab named “Dueces,”. Sound familiar, right? Although it was a big moment for both of their careers, they have been bumping heads ever since. Yes, even 15 years later…

The LA songwriter has always claimed he didn’t get his fair share of the pot for his contributions. The superstar singer felt otherwise and used every moment to troll McCall. In the newest Breezy & Kevin saga, money has been brought up again. During a podcast interview, Kevin McCall reveals that he is on EBT, “I’m not even trippin’ though. I got an EBT card in my pocket. Can I get 25,000 for the 4 songs you owe me?”

Following that was a complete crashout, where Kevin sadly breaks down. Following this clip going viral, Young Thug sends out a tweet to Kevin offering to give him the 25 racks, “Kevin McCall hit me my n*gga, I’ll give you the 25K you need. I know CB (Chris Brown) would give it to you also, bro he a real one. N*ggas is just busy sometimes brada.”

Here comes an incoming Breezy petty message, and he didn’t waste any time whatsoever. Less than 24 hours since Kevin McCall’s message to Chris, he responds, “Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge. You know what’s funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE”

Gloves are completely off for the VA singer. Check out some of the reactions to the Chris Breezy and K Mac decade of a beef below. 

1. The downfall of Kevin needs to be studied

2. Thug is willing to give Kevin 25K

3. Karma?

4. Not on ours either

5. Tough life lesson for Mr.Dueces

6. Sell on his…nvm

7. Therapy is essential

8. Things we can’t relate to

9. SMH snot crying…

10. Overly bad

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

