Ciara
All The Looks Ciara Wore At The AMAs

Posted November 25, 2019

Ciara was the perfect person to host the 2019 American Music Awards. Not only was she entertaining, she gave us plenty of lewks to keep us wide-eyed throughout the night.

The Body Party singer hit the red carpet in a blue Balmain suit, jumping in on the oversized blazer trend made popular by Kahlana Barfield and seen on Kim Kardashian and Beyonce. Ci Ci styled the look with long tresses and statement jewelry.

Possibly one of our favorite looks, was the gold bomber jacket and shorts designed by Bryan Hearns, which Ci Ci wore to perform her latest track Melanin. Baby hairs, a sequin blazer and Nikes. Sign us up!

As expected Ci Ci pulled out couture gems from her closet and dazzled us in an off-the-shoulder leopard print dress from Ashi Studio FW 2019/2020 Couture Collection.

And that sparkly tangerine jumpsuit is Georges Hobeika.

Keep scrolling for more looks she wore throughout the night…

All The Looks Ciara Wore At The AMAs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

