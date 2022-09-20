Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If Ciara is going to do anything at all, she’s going to commit to a style theme. The singer, dancer, and entrepreneur gave us a sneak peek into her latest project, featuring a head full of gorgeous orange hair.

In an Instagram post, the sultry songbird and OAM skincare founder asked, “Where my twin at?? :) #BetterThangs”

Who is the twin, you ask? None other than No Love crooner Summer Walker. Walker took to her Instagram page to show off her waist-length lime green tresses.

The two women soft-launched the visuals to their latest song, and we are in awe! Black women thrive in color, but highlighter hues for the mane is next-level flyness.

Ciara is known to switch up her hair to compliment her mood or ensemble. Our girl is open to trying everything from short bobs to faux locs. Over the last couple of weeks, she’s sported looks that have us running to our hairstylists to recreate. If you’re in need of some fall inspiration, here are some of Ciara’s top looks in the past 90 days.

Ciara’s Recent Hairstyles Should Be Added To Your Fall Mood Board was originally published on hellobeautiful.com