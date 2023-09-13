Cozy Up To Our Fall ‘What To Watch’ List Inside

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cozy season is underway. The impending WGA strike has caused a halt in production for many of our favorite shows, but there are a few new and returning TV series to catch this Fall. We curated the perfect Fall ‘What to Watch’ list for you. Check out our latest round up of television shows to watch this Fall inside.

The Fall season brings back some of our favorite TV shows like FX’s American Horror Story for its 12th season, “American Horror Story: Delicate.” Many shows are return with brand new seasons and new series arrive like Netflix’s “One Piece.” From drama, thriller and reality TV series, our Fall ‘What to Watch’ list has something for everyone.

With a lot of shows on ice, networks and streaming platforms are forced to rely on their heavy hitters like Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” with its Season 3 return. Fans look forward to the drama series’ return and hold tightly to its release as there won’t be a lot of new material coming out any time soon.

One thing will never leave the TV industry and that is reality TV. Netflix’s “Love is Blind” franchise has a lot to offer with its Season 5 release debuting at the end of the month. Aside from the show that made fans fall in love with the franchise, their other iterations are available to stream like “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” which debuted this month as well.

Whatever you’re into, we have a show for everyone. Don’t miss out on any of these shows this Fall.

Check out the trailers for our Fall ‘What to Watch’ list below:

