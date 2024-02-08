D.L. Hughley Responds to Moniques Interview on Club Shay Shay

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe has launched another explosive interview with Monique on Club Shay Shay just weeks after the interview with Katt Williams went viral.

The “Queen of Comedy” held nothing back in her interview sharing “challenges she’s faced, including the complex dynamics with heavyweights like Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Kevin Hart.” Monique also talked about an alleged ‘beef’ she has with D.L. Hughley that seemingly stems back from an appearance she had on his radio show and over a contract for a comedy show in Detroit that took place May of 2022.

Monique went on to say that during her appearance on the show, she played a game called ‘Would You Rather’ with his co-host and was asked if she would rather her husband, Sidney Hicks, have protected sex with “Precious” director Lee Daniels or unprotected sex with video vixen, Karrine Steffans.

D.L took to Instagram to respond to Moniques comments saying,

What you’re not gonna do is call me out my name and not get checked… MONIQUE IS A LIAR! She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand. You don’t get to tear people down and then soften the blow by calling them “brotha… sista… sweet baby”. That’s NOT love, far from it.

See D.L.’s full response below and the full episode of Club Shay Shay below.

