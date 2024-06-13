Dallas Mavericks Go Down 3-0 To Boston Celtics In NBA Finals, Luka Doncic & Mavs Roasted To Oblivion

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the Boston Celtics took on the Dallas Mavericks, and with the latter finally having home-court advantage, it was thought the series would finally get interesting.

However, it turns out the Celtics still came out on top and are currently 3-0 in the Finals. Despite the win, it didn’t seem that way early on, thanks to the roars of the crowd as the Mavs jumped out to a 22-9 lead, showing a lot of the offensive energy fans were waiting to see from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

“They came out swinging,” Tatum said in retrospect. “That was to be expected. They were at home, the crowd was behind them. We expected their first punch.”

It didn’t last long, thanks to the Celtics ending the first quarter on a 21-9 run, and the second quarter was more balanced, with the first half ending tightly with the Mavs only up one, 51-50. Doncic and Irving continued to be leaders on the team, totaling 37 of those points.

The Celtics began hammering the Mavs again in the third quarter, outscoring them 35-19. Sharpshooting continued into the fourth quarter, and it was assumed the Celtics would blow out the Mavs similarly to Game 2. However, they surged back, and within minutes, that 21-point lead dwindled to three.

But thanks to Doncic getting fouled out — after notching four fouls in the fourth quarter and constant complaining to the referees– the game was put on Irving’s back, and the game fell apart as he tried to hit a clutch three eerily similar to the one he took in the 2016 NBA Finals.

After the game, Doncic spoke about the officiating and the barrage of fouls he was called for late in the game.

“We couldn’t play physical. I don’t know. I don’t want to say nothing. You know, six fouls in the NBA Finals, basically I’m like this,” Doncic added, motioning with his palms up. “Come on, man. Be better than that.”

With the Mavs down three, the Boston Celtics are just one win away from having their record 18th banner. See how social media is reacting to the series below.

Dallas Mavericks Go Down 3-0 To Boston Celtics In NBA Finals, Luka Doncic & Mavs Roasted To Oblivion was originally published on cassiuslife.com