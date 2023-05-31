DaniLeigh Accused of Dragging Moped Rider In DUI Hit-And-Run Incident, Twitter Is Flaming Her

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby’s baby mama, DaniLeigh, was arrested on Tuesday morning on a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly driving while under the influence and hitting a moped rider on South Beach.

According to a Florida local news affiliate, police claim DaniLeigh not only hit the moped rider but dragged the vehicle for about a block before law enforcement caught up with her.

Per Local10:

According to a Miami Beach Police Department arrest report, just after midnight, Curiel was driving a Mercedes-Benz G550, commonly known as a G-Wagen, down Washington Avenue, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said Curiel then hit the moped rider near 11th Street and continued on without stopping or slowing down. The crash happened just outside Miami Beach police headquarters.

An officer later pulled Curiel over near 16th Street after she initially refused to stop, police said. The report states her SUV smelled of alcohol and she had “sluggish” motor skills.

Police said Curiel, who said she was coming back from a Memorial Day party, told officers she that she “never hit” anyone and hadn’t consumed any alcohol.

According to police, a breathalyzer test told a different story. Two breath tests came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit.

The report states officers later found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in the car.

As for the victim, the moped rider did survive the incident but did suffer a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, according to the report.

Twitter Is Cooking DaniLeigh

Twitter has been roasting the “Easy” singer. “Oh Dani Leigh might really be spending some time in jail. You drug that man for a block after u hit him while driving drunk, then left him at the scene with a broken back. Yeaaa, hang tight buddy,” one tweet read.

“Waking up in the hospital and hearing you got hit by a celebrity gotta be great news until they tell you it’s Danileigh,” another tweet said.

It’s looking like DaniLeigh’s bank account will be significantly lighter because of this situation.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

