Deion Sanders Calls Himself The Best Coach In College Football, X Reacts To Latest Buffs Win

Now that he’s touting an undefeated 3-0 record as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, the trash-talking has been immaculate. It’s even made its way off the field and into a recent interview with 60 Minutes.

Prime was interviewed about his transition from Jackson State to the University of Colorado Boulder on the most recent episode of the long-running CBS show.

While speaking with Jon Wertheim, the journalist posed a question that set up Sanders to give a perfect answer.

“Who’s the best coach in college football today?” Wertheim asked.

“Let me see,” Sanders replied while flashing a big smile. “Let me see a mirror so I can look at it.”

Wertheim asked him for confirmation, and Sanders responded by expressing he has the utmost confidence in himself.

“What, you think I’m gonna sit up here and tell you somebody else?” Sanders added. “You think, you think that’s the way I operate? That somebody else got that on me?”

Sanders is aware that college coaches have racked up accolades before him and wanted to give them props, namely legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who touts seven national titles, 10 SEC titles, and has coached four Heisman Trophy winners during his Alabama tenure.

Sanders says he soaks up game from Saban whenever he’s around him.

“I love, and I adore, and I respect, and every time I do a commercial with coach Saban,” Sanders said. “It’s a gift. Just sitting in his presence and hearing him and – and throwing something else out there so I can hear his viewpoint on it. Because he’s forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish. So I’m a student looking up to this wonderful teacher saying, ‘Just – just – just throw me a crumb of what you know.’”

For his most recent win, Sanders Buffs beat CO State 43-38, which included an impressive 80-yard pick-six from his son Shilo Sanders in the first quarter.

See X, formerly known as Twitter, is reacting to Sanders’ winning streak.

