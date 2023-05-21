Arts & Entertainment

Denny’s Presents the Gospel Explosion featuring Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson and more!

Published on May 21, 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Denny’s is back on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage with the Gospel Explosion!

This year we had uplifting performances from Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson, Big Al Cherry, and more!  The spirit was in the place and our souls were fed!  Check out all the pictures of what we love to call “ship church.”

Denny’s Presents the Gospel Explosion featuring Charles Jenkins, The Williams Brothers, Brian Courtney Wilson and more!  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

1. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

2. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Rhonda Mclemore

3. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

4. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

5. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

6. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

7. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

8. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson 

9. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Big Al Cherry

10. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

11. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring The Williams Brothers

12. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

13. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

14. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

15. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring The Williams Brothers

16. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson 

17. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson 

18. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

19. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

20. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Brian Courtney Wilson 

21. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

22. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 hosted by Griff

23. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

24. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

25. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Big Al Cherry

26. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

27. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 

28. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

29. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023

Denny's Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 Source:@Nia_Noelle

Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023 featuring Charles Jenkins

