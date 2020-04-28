CLOSE
Diamond & Silk , Fox news
HomePhotos

Wig Snatch: President Trump’s Favorite Coons Diamond & Silk Booted From Fox News

Posted April 28, 2020

President Trump Meets With African American Leaders In The Cabinet Room

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as Diamond & Silk to the masses, made waves early on during President Donald Trump’s campaign and his eventual path to the White House. After enjoying fanfare as the former business mogul’s biggest boot shiners, Fox News cut ties with the duo after they continued to push a bizarre narrative that the coronavirus death toll was a ploy to paint Trump in a bad light.

The Daily Beast exclusively reported on Monday (April 27) that Diamond & Silk were given the pink slip from Fox and losing their show on the streaming service Fox Nation after promoting zany conspiracy theories surrounding the novel coronavirus spread despite neither woman working in public health or medicine.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” sources said to the outlet.

Diamond & Silk rose to fame after Hardaway, a lifelong Democrat, began making videos online decrying her former political ties and standing up tall for Trump. Richardson joined in on the act and the pair became celebrities on the heels of Trump’s approving of their content and giving the pair VIP treatment at rallies.

Since April 7, their weekly videos on Fox Nation haven’t aired and they’ve largely been absent from public appearances for reasons not yet known. It could be assumed that Fox News cut the ties back then but officials from the network have not made a statement regarding the split.

On Twitter, the reaction to Diamond & Silk getting the boot from Fox Nation and Fox News has been met with the expected slander.  Some on Twitter also noted that the trio of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, all of whom have crossed some lines, are still employees of Fox. Sound about…white.

And in case anyone is wondering, they’re still tap-dancing and shuffling their feet for Trump as seen in this Twitter exchange below. We’ve captured reactions from the social media network below.

Photo: Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Wig Snatch: President Trump’s Favorite Coons Diamond & Silk Booted From Fox News  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Close