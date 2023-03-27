“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Quarterback Lamar Jackson announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens and to no surprise, fans are distraught!

Jackson revealed in a tweet that he requested a trade on March 2 stating that the organization was not interested in meeting his value.

Though many have seen this coming, the official news of the request has left the Raven’s flock and shambles on Twitter and what the future of their favorite team will look like.

Check out some reactions below and let us know your thoughts on Lamar leaving.

