Rap and Hip-Hop have been a major influence on the culture since the 1970s. From Rap music to contemporary fashion, it is hard to deny the impact these genres have had on society. In celebration of this influence, on August 11th, 2023 the world acknowledges Hip-Hop Celebration Day, 50 Years of Hip-Hop. From DJ Kool Herc getting the neighborhood together in an apartment building in the Bronx to rap billionaires, for 50 years, the Hip-Hop Culture has influenced the global. Hip Hop was built on

MCing

DJing

Breakdance

Graffiti

Knowledge

Rapping, or MCing is at the forefront of the Culture. Songs like “Rapper’s Delight,” “The Breaks” and “The Message” put the spotlight on the MC. Rappers like LL Cool J, Run DMC, and Big Daddy Kane became Household names in the 80s. The ’90s saw the ascension of 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and Jay-Z. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Drake took the art to another level and now you see Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Latto gaining mainstream success.

So with all of the songs in the history of the genre, a competitive genre, what song is considered the best? We worked with Chat GPT to see what Artificial intelligence to see what they consider the greatest rap song of all time. Did A.I. get it right? Who would you add to the list? Check it out and let us know.

The article ‘Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT

The post Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I. appeared first on Black America Web.

