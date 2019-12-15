There isn’t a party like a Diddy party so you know Puff had to show out for this 50th Birthday. Diddy, who turned a half-century on November 4th celebrated in style at his 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles. Jay-Z and Beyonce, Pharrell, Mary J. Blige were among the celebs in attendance.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

We even got a Jay-Z and Kanye West photo which means Diddy, or Love brings everyone together!

Check out some of the photos from the party below!

Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style! #Diddy50 [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com