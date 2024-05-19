Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs is for all intents and purposes, cooked—but it isn’t going to stop him from trying to save his career. The Bad Boy mogul issued a statement apologizing for assaulting Cassie in 2016 (though he never mentions her name), after footage of the brutal beating in a hotel hallway was shared by CNN on Friday, May 17.

Diddy was seen dragging, punching and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles (now closed) for seemingly trying to leave. By now most are aware that Cassie sued Diddy in late 2023, accusing him of sex trafficking, amongst other heinous allegations, but the lawsuit was quickly settled a day later.

On late Sunday morning (May 19), with a caption of “I’m truly sorry,” Diddy issued a video apology on his @diddy Instagram account.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” said Diddy. “I was f*cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

He added, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man each and every day.”

Diddy concluded his statement by saying, “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man everyday. I’m not asking for forgiveness, I’m truly sorry.

It goes without saying that social media is also disgusted. Most, don’t think the sincerity is there and they’re noting the receipts that back their reluctance to buy what Diddy is selling.

For example, an initial statement where he denied everything back in December 2023, is still up.

Peep more reactions in the gallery.

Diddy Issues Video Statement Apologizing For 2016 Cassie Assault: “I’m Disgusted” was originally published on hiphopwired.com