Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Diddy’s been jailed in NYC for a year now, and one of his friends is now revealing just how dangerous his extended stay has been.

According to The Daily Mail, one of Diddy’s lifelong friends, Charlucci Finney, says he was almost stabbed while lying in his bed. Still, additional details are hazy; other than that, it happened on one of the first nights he was incarcerated.

“He woke up with a knife to his throat,” Finney said. “I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Finney sees it as more of a warning and an intimidation tactic that couldn’t work on someone like Diddy.

“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him,” he said. “It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain’t gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.”

TMZ confirmed the account with other sources, and it mirrors what was reported by Diddy’s defense lawyer Brian Steel earlier this month.

In an Oct. 3 court appearance, Steel said Diddy fears for his life because people gain notoriety if they hurt him, so not only does he only eat out of bags, but guards recently stopped a man with a shank.

The paranoia led Diddy to tell Steel that during his year-long stint behind bars at Brooklyn’s MDC, he had never been able to sleep for longer than two hours, which gave him a sense of hopelessness.

“He sometimes would tell me, ‘it’s not worth going on, there’s nothing here, there’s no more hope,'” Steel told the court. “But his family — he could not again bring suffering on them, that would just be more trauma to them.”

This summer, Diddy avoided the more serious RICO and sex trafficking charges but was found guilty on two prostitution charges. He was ultimately sentenced to four years in prison, though he could be released sooner as reports of a Trump pardon loom.

See social media’s reaction to the stabbing attempt below.

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.