Listen Live
Pop Culture

DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts

Published on August 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala

Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

Though Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in July 2020, DJ Akademiks has long expressed his opinion that Lanez is innocent. He’s testifying in a lawsuit Megan filed against online personality Milagro Cooper, who goes by Milagro Gramz, whom she says carried out a “campaign of harassment” at Lanez’s behest.

In a 24-page lawsuit, Megan, born Megan Pete, alleges that Cooper was a paid surrogate for Lanez in carrying out online bullying and cyberstalking, including posting a fake sexually explicit picture that caused Pete “mental and emotional” distress. The lawsuit asks that a settlement amount be determined at trial.

Related Stories

In the deposition recorded on August 22, DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, was asked about the shooting, as well as his financial relationships with rap stars Nicki Minaj and Drake, and whether he receives promotional money from labels. However, in the deposition video, he begins responding to a question we don’t hear by stating that Pete is a liar.

“That chick is a liar,” he says as the clip starts. And I don’t believe liars.”

Doubling down after the lawyer, Joanna Menillo, probes him more, he says, “I’ve said this anywhere and everywhere I’ve been.”

Their exchange continues as she specifies, “You say this loudly and publicly, anywhere and everywhere you’ve been, correct?”

“Yeah, if I’m speaking my personal opinion, of course,” he answers.

“And just so I’m clear, you were not present on June 12, 2020, when Ms. Pete was shot, right?”

“No, I wasn’t.”

“You weren’t at the party, correct? You weren’t in the car, right? You weren’t on the street, correct?”

“No.”

“You weren’t a witness at all, whatsoever, right?”

“I was not.”

“So you couldn’t actually say that you knew that Tory didn’t shoot Ms. Pete because you weren’t actually present, right?”

The Jamaican-born streamer and podcaster got his start in college radio at Rutgers University, then transitioned to various YouTube platforms, where he garnered millions of followers, now also spread across X and Twitch. Since the shooting, he’s maintained that Pete was lying.

But he’s long been criticized for his misogynistic and inappropriate content, including sexual comments made to a 15-year-old streamer and accusing marketing guru and reality TV star Julieanna “YesJulz” Goddard of being an ‘industry whore’ after she criticized him in a social media post.

In May of 2024, Allen was accused of rape in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend, Fauziya Abashe, where she alleges that he was among three men who drugged and raped her at his home in New Jersey. He denied the charges, calling them a “shakedown.”

See social media’s reaction to the deposition below. 

DJ Akademiks Calls Megan Thee Stallion A “Liar” In Deposition, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close