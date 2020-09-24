CLOSE
Dr. Umar Johnson
Dr. Umar Johnson Starts OnlyFans Page, Twitter Provides Pan-Afrikanist Peen Slander

Posted September 24, 2020

Dr. Umar Johnson

Source: Dr. Umar Johnson / Instagram

Dr. Umar Johnson has used his massive platform to promote the core values of Pan-Afrikanism and education for years, often to the point of contention with some in the media. When the controversial figure posted a tweet announcing a new OnlyFans page, Twitter gathered in unison to provide the slander.

For those unfamiliar with Dr. Johnson, check out this description of his career from Facebook and Google Books:

Dr. Umar Johnson is a Doctor of Clinical Psychology and Certified School Psychologist who specializes in working with the parents of African-American children who receive special education and/or are diagnosed with disruptive behavior disorders.

One thing about Johnson is he does spend much of his time online spreading his brand of gospel as it relates to mental health and it’s fair to say his passion is in the right place. However, some online have referred to him as a scam artist after promising a school for youth based on his principles and the fact that the money donated was reportedly not accounted for.

This hasn’t stopped Johnson’s momentum or his visibility. He continues to push out social media posts at a rapid clip, and spends much of his time promoting his long-promised FDMG ACADEMY in Wilmington, Del. There are frequent updates of the funding and asks for tax-deductible donations on his Twitter feed but little else.

Speaking of Twitter, the news of the OnlyFans page has become a rallying call of observers clamoring for a chance to clown Dr. Umar Johnson. It appears that there was also a rumored nude photo or video of Johnson engaged in a sexual act but as the kids like to say, that was apparently cap.

We’ve collected the best of the Twitter responses below and will update this post should anyone provide details of what’s for sale on the page.

Photo: Instagram

Dr. Umar Johnson Starts OnlyFans Page, Twitter Provides Pan-Afrikanist Peen Slander  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

