Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On the first leg of his It’s All A Blur tour, Drizzy wasn’t hesitant to pass out expensive purses or five-figure wads of cash to his fans. Now, touring with J. Cole for It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?, he’s making good on offering up some of his most devoted fans some extra incentive to come to the shows with signs in hand.

The latest gesture came last week during the Nashville show when Drake noticed a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo!”

Touched by the statement, Drake told the camera operator to focus on the girl to ensure her message was broadcast onto the jumbotron for the packed arena to read.

“Forget Drake. Forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there. Make some motherf-cking noise,” he said as the crowd erupted before he made an announcement that he hoped would not make his manager wince.

He offers her a white flag, telling her to cash it in at the end of the night, and he plans on giving her $100,000 for her daunting battle with cancer. After he tells her he wishes her the best, he continues with the show.

The fan recorded the entire encounter and posted it to her Instagram, and it turns out her name is Lauren Schwallier. The 33-year-old has been fighting breast cancer since March 2022, and since finishing her last round of chemo, she’s still waiting on the results to see if she’s cancer-free.

“One thing led to another, and I was at the front of the stage, and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me! That’s all I was focused on… and then, like, the money on top of it is just insane,” she told The Tennessean.

The $100,000 is reportedly enough to cover her medical bills, but with a hopeful clean bill of health, she’s mostly looking forward to having a more present role in her 2-year-old daughter’s life.

Drake Gifts $100K To Fan Who Held Up A “Just Finished Chemo” Sign At Concert was originally published on cassiuslife.com